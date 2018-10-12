Journalist and football commentator Ollie Bayliss was one of a number of people who noticed the error online.

"Either the subtitles machine is broken or BBC News are getting rather personal about Princess Eugenie," he wrote.

The official BBC3 Twitter account even chimed in...

More like this

In subtitlers' defence, RadioTimes.com recently found out about how captions are created for television and it's really, really hard, so it's almost inevitable that the occasional blooper worms through.

Still funny though.

Princess Eugenie married her partner Jack Brooksbank. The ceremony was attended by 850 people, including Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss and Robbie Williams.

If you missed out on the wedding first time around, The Royal Wedding: a Family Celebration will air at 8pm on ITV this Friday 12th October with the morning's highlights.