In the last blind audition show of the 2019 series, the two teens will be hoping to be sent through to the next round with a cover of CeeLo Green classic Forget You.

Unfortunately, ex-Boyzone member Ronan himself won’t be appearing on the show, but Missy’s mum Yvonne Connolly will be cheering on the Dublin duo off-stage.

Speaking before their performance, Missy says: “My family has inspired us so much. I’ve grown up around music. My dad Ronan being in Boyzone.

“He was my age when he started. I just want to, you know, start my career now and get a move on.”

Ronan Keating isn’t a stranger to the contest himself, having served as a judge on The Voice Australia and the Aussie version of The X Factor.

Best known for being a lead singer in Irish group Boyzone, Keating has enjoyed a successful solo career, releasing nine studio albums. His cover of Keith Whitley classic When You Say Nothing at All became a number one hit in the UK, Ireland and New Zealand after appearing in rom-com Notting Hill.

So, could Missy follow in her father’s footsteps if one of the coaches turn for her group? Or will the duo leave the blind auditions empty-handed? We guess whatever rollercoaster is ahead, they’ve just gotta ride it.

The Voice is on 8pm on Saturdays on ITV