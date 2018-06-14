Russian soprano Aida Garifullina will also perform with Williams for a one-off duet, in front of a crowd of 80,000 people at the stadium, including Vladimir Putin.

Williams said: “I’m so happy and excited to be going back to Russia for such a unique performance.

“I’ve done a lot in my career, and opening the FIFA World Cup to 80,000 football fans in the stadium and many millions all over the world is a boyhood dream. We’d like to invite football and music fans to party with us in Russia, in the stadium, or to tune in their TVs a little earlier for an unforgettable show.”

Williams is not likely to include Party Like A Russian on his set list, a track which caused controversy upon its release in 2016 for its unfavourable portrayal of the Russian elite.

His concert at the World Cup opening ceremony will follow just days after Williams’ England team won 2018’s Soccer Aid match.

The World Cup opening ceremony will air live on ITV. Find out how to watch the tournament here.