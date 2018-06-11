The England side, captained by Olly Murs, went up against an international team lead by Usain Bolt. The match saw Manchester United legend Eric Cantona make a historic return to the stadium, playing with the likes of Mo Farah, Gordon Ramsay, Paddy McGuinness, Damian Lewis and Mark Wright.

Jeremy Lynch, Blake Harrison, Mo Farah, Olly Murs and Paddy McGuinness of England celebrate Soccer Aid victory (Getty)

Inbetweeners fans were delighted by Harrison’s triumph, noting that he’s come a long way since his boating debacle in series two of the show…

A lot of people were imaging how Jay would react to finally getting himself a “football friend”…

And there was generally a lot of love for Neil all round – especially when Harrison worked the crowd with this expression as the cameras scanned along the line up of players…

Harrison was last seen as the hapless hitman in BBC1’s acclaimed drama A Very English Scandal, and will next be on screens in the film Madness in the Method and medical TV drama Gods of Medicine alongside Doctor Who’s Pearl Mackie.

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2018 has raised a record-breaking £5,540,259 so far.