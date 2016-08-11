Cycling: Men’s and women’s track

8pm BBC1

Clare Balding says…

For these Games I’m switching from the swimming pool to the velodrome. There was a slight fear when I found out. “Am I going to like track cycling as much as I like the swimming?” I wondered, but it’s genuinely exciting to be up close in the velodrome. In many ways the action is more condensed: there aren’t morning and evening sessions, and in nearly every event British athletes can win medals. On day one today I’ll be looking out for Laura Trott in the British team pursuit. After winning gold in the team pursuit and the individual omnium at London 2012, she could be the first British woman ever to win three Olympic gold medals. Coverage of women’s sport is getting better, but it’s very little compared with the men. At the Olympics, everyone goes, “Oh my God, who are these fantastic people?” Well, actually, they’ve been doing it for years and years.

Golf: Men’s Individual Strokeplay

11:30am Red Button+/online

The expert's choice: Simon O’Hagan

There are many who feel that Rory McIlroy didn’t exactly cover himself in glory when he pulled out of the Olympics citing fears over the Zika virus, or do his sport any favours when he said he planned to watch less of the golf than the “track and field, swimming, diving, the stuff that matters”. Golf’s first appearance at the Games since 1904 would appear to be already devalued, McIlroy’s withdrawal just one of a number. So good on new Open champion Henrik Stenson. “I want to try and do myself and my country proud by bringing home a medal,” the Swede says.



Water Polo: Women’s

1pm Red Button+ / online

Water polo was originally known as “water rugby” — and it can be just as physical. Technically, players aren’t allowed to hold an opponent — although below the surface (and out of sight of the referee) it’s a whole different story.

Canoe Slalom: Men’s C2

6:15pm BBC1

The expert's choice: Helen Reeves

In the two-person canoe event (C2), Team GB have David Florence and Richard Hounslow, silver medallists from London 2012, behind fellow Brits Tim Baillie and Etienne Stott. With Florence and Hounslow aiming to go one better this year, the secret to a good run is to keep the boat “dry”. What I mean by that is, if you’re going down a whitewater course, the water is always crashing over the top of the boat. Every time that happens it kills boat speed, so top paddlers will try to keep the boat above the water as much as possible.

Gymnastics: Women’s All-around

8pm BBC1

The expert's choice: Christine Still

Britain’s Ellie Downie, only 17, has posted some of the top scores in the world this year. She’s our strongest all-around gymnast, and is certainly expected to be in the medals mix. But the gymnast likely to set the tournament alight is the USA’s Simone Biles. She’s a three-time world champion, her scores are way ahead of her rivals, and barring something totally unforeseen, she will be Olympic champion. She’s so dynamic. We’ve never had a reigning world champion win an Olympic final, so it will be special if she can perform to expectations.

Rugby Sevens: Men’s final

11pm BBC1

Expert's choice: James Gill

GB are through to the men's rugby sevens semi-final after an incredible sudden death win over Argentina. It's made for a fantastic debut Olympic tournament for the sport, and hopefully today's semis and medal matches can raise the bar again. Fiji are the outright favourites for the tournament despite never having won an Olympic medal. Watch out for Josua Tuisova, a 22-year-old, 17-stone powerhouse with a chance to become a national hero.



Swimming: Men’s 200m IM Final

3:01am BBC1

The expert’s choice: Sharron Davies

This is the last chance for Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte to win an individual gold medal. Phelps has won this event in every Olympics going back to 2004, but Lochte is the world record-holder. Assuming both are in the final, this will be a showdown not to be missed. Both men are superstars — between them they have won 93 Olympic and World Championship medals — and they’re both fantastic characters. They’re the John McEnroes of the swimming pool. People love to watch them, win or lose. People care about them, have an opinion about them.



GOLDS TODAY

Archery Women's Individual 8:44pm Canoe Slalom Men's C2 6:15pm, Women's K1 7pm Cycling Men's Team Sprint 10:21pm Fencing Women's Épée Team 10:30pm Gymnastics Women's All-around 8pm Judo Women's -78kg 9:20pm, Men's -100kg 9:20pm Rugby Sevens Men's 11pm Rowing Men's Pair 2pm Women's Double Sculls 2:20pm, Men's Double Sculls 2:40pm, Men's Lightweight Fours 3pm, Shooting Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions 4pm Swimming Women's 200m Breaststroke 2:26am, Men's 200m Backstroke 2:22am, Men's 200m IM 3:01am, Women's 100m Freestyle 3:18am Table Tennis Men's Singles 1:30am

