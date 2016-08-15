Meanwhile in the Olympic Stadium, Dina Asher-Smith competes in her first Olympic Games in the women's 200m. US track and field star Allyson Felix is going for golf in the women's 400m, and David Rudisha is set to defend his Olympic title in the men's 800m. Check out the guide below for a full breakdown of what to watch.

See the bottom of the page for a guide to every single gold up for grabs today, and take a look at the rest of our Olympics coverage here.

Swimming: Women’s 10km Marathon

12 noon BBC2

More like this

There’s no chlorine to contend with in this open water event, as marathon swimming leaves the close confines of the pool lanes and heads to the Atlantic Ocean. Scunthorpe-born Jack Burnell will compete in the men’s event tomorrow over the same distance, but today it’s Keri-Anne Payne taking the plunge for GB in the women’s. Swimmers race over a 10km course just off Rio’s Copacabana Beach. The field of 25 athletes is expected to take roughly two hours to complete the course, although tides, waves and wind can have a big impact. The water temperature is checked before the race and must be between 16 and 31 degrees Centigrade. Swimmers wear chips round their wrists to track their progress. Just like pool swimming, the race isn’t over until competitors touch the panel at the finish line.

Canoe Sprint

1pm BBC4

The expert’s choice: Helen Reeves

Sprint racing is completely different to the white-water slalom. It’s a head-to-head with up to eight boats in nine lanes. In the kayak, up to four people sit in one boat. The canoeists, featuring either one- or two-person boats, hold the most incredible position: they kneel up on one knee while stretching out with one paddle.

Athletics: Women’s 200m

1:35pm BBC2

The expert’s choice: Darren Campbell

Rio 2016 will be a totally new experience and it’s hard to know how Team GB’s athletes will adapt. They’re young, away from home, experiencing their first Olympics. But I look at the team and the likes of 20-year-old Dina Asher-Smith make me confident. The transition from junior to senior athletics is tough. You go from always winning to rarely winning. It’s temporary, though — you soon catch up with physically stronger athletes. Dina is mature enough to understand that, and she went to the European Championships and won — an important first step. She’ll be going into the Games with confidence.

Equestrian: Dressage Individual

2pm BBC1

The expert’s choice: Ian Stark

In dressage it should all be flowing and effortless. You can tell things aren’t going right if it looks like hard work, or the horse is swishing its tail and looking grumpy. More formal than the other disciplines — smart arena and posh tailcoats — dressage is fun to watch and dramatic, too. GB’s Charlotte Dujardin will be the one to beat.

Cycling: Men’s and Women’s Omnium

2:21pm BBC4

The expert's choice: Jill Douglas

The omnium is the heptathlon of the cycle track. Riders must prove themselves against both the clock and their rivals across six different types of race, from flying lap to time trial. They need to be punchy sprinters, but also savvy racers in a bunched race. Mark Cavendish is racing for Team GB in the men’s event, having quit this year’s Tour de France early in order to focus on the Olympics, in which he has yet to win a medal. Britain’s Laura Trott, meanwhile, is defending her title in the women’s event. Cavendish finished sixth in the World Championships, but write him off at your peril. The one event no one will want to miss is the elimination race (women from 10.17pm). Track riders call it “the Devil”: every second lap, the person in last place is knocked out. “The Devil take the hindmost,” as the saying goes. The good news is, Laura Trott is an elimination specialist.

Athletics: Women’s 400m Final

2:45am BBC1

She may not hit the headlines in the UK, but Allyson Felix of the US is a true star of track and field. The four-time Olympic champion took the 200m title in London 2012, but goes into this year’s Games as the 400m world champion. The pressure on her to win both the 200m and 400m in Rio and replicate Michael Johnson’s 1996 achievement was immense — organisers had even changed the schedule to accommodate her — but her team-mates in the US trials had other ideas. Missing out on a place in the 200m by a mere hundredth of a second, she’ll now focus on the 400m and the relays. James Gill

Star to watch

David Rudisha is a legend of the track, a Kenyan who holds the three fastest ever times over 800m. But the gold medallist from London 2012 is vulnerable. Injury cost him the 2013 season. He recovered to win the 2015 World Championships, but this year only just scraped into the Kenyan team.

Athletics Women's Steeplechase 3:15pm, Women's Hammer 2:40pm, Men's Pole Vault 12:35am, Men's 800m 2:25am, Women's 400m 2:45am Boxing Men's Heavyweight 11:15pm Cycling Men's Omnium 2:21pm Equestrian Dressage Individual 2pm Gymnastics Men's Rings 6pm, Women's Beam 6:45pm, Men's Vault 7:30pm Sailing Men's Laser 5pm, Women's Laser Radial 6pm Swimming Women's 10km 12 noon Weightlifting Men's 105kg 7:30pm Wrestling Men's 85kg 9:30pm, Men's 130kg 10:30pm

Click the image to enlarge