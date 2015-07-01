Ricky Gervais's laughter is infectious in these Derek bloopers
Extended outtakes from series two of his Channel 4 comedy contain giggles, guffaws and snorts aplenty...
Published: Wednesday, 1 July 2015 at 9:00 am
Outtakes from nursing home-based comedy series Derek can only mean one thing: Ricky Gervais's laugh.
Yep, this is eleven minutes of that infectious howl interspersed with Gervais, as Derek, trying to eat a jar of pickles, while David Earl (Kev) and Kerry Godliman (Hannah) attempt to get through their lines giggle-free.
The show came to an end at the end of last year but this reel of bloopers from the residents of Broad Hill Care Home will make you feel like they haven't gone anywhere...
Warning: contains swearing as well as laughter.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfwZmqjhfA8
