Special Correspondents follows struggling New York radio journalist Frank (Bana) who fakes frontline war reports from the comfort of his office above a Spanish restaurant in Manhattan. Gervais will appear as his radio technician sidekick Finch. It's not yet clear what part Ferrera and Farmiga will play in the film, although the pair are certainly having fun on set...

The full cast photo also features Bill Lake, Meghan Heffern, Kelly Macdonald, Ari Cohen, Mimi Kuzyk, Kevin Pollak and Raúl Castillo who will all star.

Special Correspondents began filming in mid-May in Toronto and will wrap in New York at the start of next month. The release date is set for 2016.

Gervais has been keeping his 8.5 million Twitter followers in the loop during the last few weeks on set, posting regular updates on his feed – check out his Special Correspondents filming diary here.