Derek: The Special – what did you think?
That's it! Derek and the residents of Broad Hill Care Home have graced our screen for the very last time, and we want your thoughts...
For fans of Derek, it's a sad moment. The Channel 4 comedy – created by and starring Ricky Gervais – came to a conclusion tonight with an hour-long special bidding farewell to Broad Hill Care Home.
The series has always divided opinion but this evening's finale tied up plenty of loose ends, with Hannah and Tom's happily ever after and Kev's resolution to quit the booze.
With Ricky's decision to wrap things up after two series and a special – much like The Office and Extras – does kindly Derek leave a gap in the schedules, or do you reckon it's the right decision to call time on the show?
Will you miss Derek, Hannah, Kev, Vicki, Tom and the rest of the Broad Hill residents? What's been your favourite moment from the series? And did the final episode offer an adequate conclusion?
We want your thoughts. Yes, yours! So go on, share them in the comments box below...