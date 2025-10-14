Expect episodes delving into The Office, Porridge and Fawlty Towers as the duo "visit filming locations, reenact their favourite iconic moments and hear amazing behind the scenes tales" from each series.

Gervais will be on-hand to look back on the workplace comedy that made him a household name, having previously collaborated with both Earl and Wilkinson on his comedy-dramas Derek and After Life.

Speaking of the programme, Wilkinson said: "I've been obsessed with sitcoms since I was a lad, so hunting about for locations and other bits and bobs related to some of my favourite shows is like a dream come true… and that's why I refused to take a fee for this job."

Meanwhile, Earl commented: "I'm very grateful to UKTV for giving us the chance to make this series, something me and Joe have been talking about for ages.

"It honestly feels like I've won a competition where the prize is stepping through the TV screen into my favourite sitcom worlds. This 51-year-old man is very happy indeed."

David Earl and Joe Wilkinson star in Joe & David's Magical Sitcom Tour. UKTV

In addition to their work with Gervais, you may know the duo from their sitcom The Cockfields or podcast You Don't Know What You're Doing; Wilkinson has also appeared solo as a contestant on Taskmaster, LOL: Last One Laughing and The Celebrity Traitors.

UKTV's senior commissioning editor Mark Iddon added: "Joe Wilkinson and David Earl are the U&Gold audience. They don't just admire these sitcoms, they love them with the same passion our viewers do.

"That's what makes this show feel so special. It's like watching two fans take us all along on their own personal love letter to comedy classics. They're hilarious together, and that shared obsession means our audience will embrace them as one of their own."

Joe & David's Magical Sitcom Tour is coming soon to U&Gold.

