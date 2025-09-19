The live recording features the play’s original cast, including Adam Jackson-Smith as Basil, Anna-Jane Casey as Sybil, Hemi Yeroham as Manuel and Victoria Fox as Polly.

Last month, it was revealed that the live recording of the play also features an introduction by Cleese himself.

In addition, Cleese recently revealed he is working on a sequel stage production of Fawlty Towers, which will revolve around three further instalments from the show.

But for now, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Fawlty Towers: The Play on TV.

How to watch Fawlty Towers: The Play on TV

Anna-Jane Casey as Sybil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers: The Play. Hugo Glendinning

Fawlty Towers: The Play will air on U&GOLD at 9pm on Friday 19th September.

Subscribers can also watch U&Gold programmes on Sky and NOW at no extra cost.

It was announced U&Gold had snapped up the rights to the West End stage production back in July, with Cleese saying at the time in a statement: "I've been overwhelmed by the wonderful response to Fawlty Towers: The Play since its debut in the West End and it's a pleasure to hear U&Gold will be bringing it straight to everyone's living rooms just in time for the 50th anniversary."

Gerald Casey, director of programming, comedy and entertainment and director of commissioning at UKTV, added of the upcoming screening: "Fawlty Towers is a cornerstone of British comedy, and we’re honoured to be the first place TV audiences can watch this new stage version to mark the show’s 50th anniversary.

"With the legendary John Cleese at the helm, U&Gold viewers are really in for something special."

Fawlty Towers: The Play will air on U&Gold on Friday 19th September – 50 years to the day since the show's first episode.

