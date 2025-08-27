During the introduction, Cleese thanks the play's cast and production team and explains: "We took three episodes and we sort of spliced them together and came up with a grand ending, producing the funniest show that has ever been produced since the universe began."

The play, which premiered on stage in May 2024 and is currently enjoying a second stint in the West End, is a combination of three of the sitcom’s most notable episodes: The Hotel Inspector, The Germans and Communication Problems.

The live recording set to air on U&Gold on 19th September stars the play’s original cast, which includes Adam Jackson-Smith as Basil, Anna-Jane Casey as Sybil, Hemi Yeroham as Manuel and Victoria Fox as Polly.

Fawlty Towers - The Play. Hugo Glendinning

It was announced that rights to the West End stage production had been snapped up by U+GOLD back in July, with Cleese saying at the time in a statement: "I've been overwhelmed by the wonderful response to Fawlty Towers: The Play since its debut in the West End and it's a pleasure to hear U&Gold will be bringing it straight to everyone's living rooms just in time for the 50th anniversary."

Gerald Casey, director of programming, comedy and entertainment and director of commissioning at UKTV, added of the upcoming screening: "Fawlty Towers is a cornerstone of British comedy, and we’re honoured to be the first place TV audiences can watch this new stage version to mark the show’s 50th anniversary.

"With the legendary John Cleese at the helm, U&Gold viewers are really in for something special."

Read more:

Fawlty Towers: The Play will air on U&Gold on 19th September – 50 years to the day since the show's first episode.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.