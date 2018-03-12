Following the the Me Too movement in response to sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein and numerous other Hollywood figures, Gervais said that he would have found the urge to make "risky" jokes "too tantalising".

"It's nice being the most feared man in American for three hours but this year I'd probably still have to be in hiding now," he said after explaining that he would have liked to be Golden Globes host.

"With risky stuff, it's all too tantalising – I love joking about the elephant in the room. Although the elephant wasn't there this year, was he?"

Gervais is about to launch a new stand-up comedy show, Humanity, on Netflix: "It makes perfect sense for me because Netflix were happy to give me final edit, which other channels just won't offer, and they've got 110 million subscribers. So creatively and commercially, I've really fallen on my feet."

Ricky Gervais: Humanity is released on Netflix on Tuesday 13 March. Read the full interview with Gervais in the new issue of Radio Times