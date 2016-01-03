Richard Osman hosts another chocolate World Cup on Twitter, crowns Dairy Milk champ
The Pointless host and his #wcoc2016 proves chocolate is serious business
Pointless host Richard Osman has been busy hosting another chocolate World Cup on Twitter and last night crowned Dairy Milk the 2016 champion.
If you follow Osman on the social media site and are trying to stick to a choccie-free New Year, we really feel for you.
Round after round has seen mighty chocolate bars fall (who could have predicted the early exit of Twix?!) with a whopping 1.1 million votes by the end of the tournament.
This was no small Twitter poll by the end, Betfair even getting involved in the 32-strong choc-off.
Then again, Osman's somewhat of a pro, having run the same tournament four years ago when Twirl was victorious (this year dropping to fourth spot).
It's a family affair, too.
And people really get into it.
Osman made good use of the choccy competition, as did Betfair.
And will be back at Easter for the World Cup of Crisps where we will find out if Frazzles can retain their title.
Bargain voting in these polls is what he's up to on that Pointless laptop...?