This year, the show heads to a brand new location and the Chief DS has also been changed .

SAS: Who Dares Wins is back for a brand new season with a line-up of recruits being put through their paces in a bid to pass the selection process.

For the 2023 season, the cast will be heading to the jungle in Thung Ui, northern Vietnam, and Rudy Reyes will no longer be the Chief Instructor after replacing Ant Middleton in 2022.

Instead, Billy (Mark Billingham), who has been part of the Directing Staff since 2016, will step up as Chief Instructor due to his background in the military SAS selection.

Viewers will have also noticed that Remi Adeleke, who joined the show last year, hasn't returned for the new edition, with Chris Oliver taking his place.

So, why exactly isn't Remi Adeleke on SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023?

Here's everything you need to know.

Why isn't Remi Adeleke on SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023?

Unfortunately, viewers will not be seeing Remi Adeleke on season 8.

RadioTimes.com understands that Remi was unable to take part this year due to other projects he'd committed to.

As there's usually three Directing Staff members plus the Chief Instructor, the show had to find a replacement for the former Navy Seal, with 40-year-old military veteran Chris Oliver making his debut for season 8.

Will Remi Adeleke return to SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Little is known about whether Remi will make a comeback on the show.

The line-up tends to change from year-to-year, with Jason "Foxy" Fox the only DS who has been on the show since it started in 2015.

Adeleke joined the show for season 7 last year, and also featured on the fourth celebrity edition.

He took over from Melvyn Downes, who joined in 2021.

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 starts on Channel 4 on Monday 23rd January at 9pm.

