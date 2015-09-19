Remember these X Factor Boot Camp moments?
From the show when One Direction became a thing to the one where Jedward were criticised for singing over other competitors, check out these classic Boot Camp moments from series gone by
This year's X Factor has reached Boot Camp stage, which means those lucky enough to earn the thumbs up from the judges are back for their second audition.
The action moves to a swanky country hotel where the judges will set about deciding which acts have made it through to the next round: the Six Chair Challenge.
But before they do, we've had a dig around in the X Factor vault and found these classic moments from X Factor Boot Camps of series past to enjoy all over again...
Zayn Malik didn't enjoy the dance test put to them during Boot Camp 2010:
Here's THAT moment One Direction became a band:
Olly Murs frustrated Simon for his 'safe' song choice during 2009's series, but the other judges fought his corner:
Eventual winner Leona Lewis stood out from the crowd as the judges pitched up inside a lavish mansion in 2006:
2008 champ Alexandra Burke's pre-audition tears dried up for her performance, but returned as the judges told the singer her vocals were faultless:
The X Factor Boot Camp stage kicks off Sunday at 7pm on ITV
Get a peek at X Factor's Boot Camp stage
