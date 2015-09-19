But before they do, we've had a dig around in the X Factor vault and found these classic moments from X Factor Boot Camps of series past to enjoy all over again...

Zayn Malik didn't enjoy the dance test put to them during Boot Camp 2010:

Here's THAT moment One Direction became a band:

More like this

Olly Murs frustrated Simon for his 'safe' song choice during 2009's series, but the other judges fought his corner:

Eventual winner Leona Lewis stood out from the crowd as the judges pitched up inside a lavish mansion in 2006:

2008 champ Alexandra Burke's pre-audition tears dried up for her performance, but returned as the judges told the singer her vocals were faultless:

The X Factor Boot Camp stage kicks off Sunday at 7pm on ITV

Get a peek at X Factor's Boot Camp stage

Advertisement

For more check out www.radiotimes.com/programme/b-va6gfz/the-x-factor/