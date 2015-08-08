But Farah did it in style. As a flabbergasted host Phillip Schofield watched on, the sportsman zipped his way through the early games, losing just two lives on his way to the final challenge.

With seven lives to play around with, Farah decided he was more than up to the task. And indeed he was. He lost just one more life taking on the final game, which required him to step over three barriers of varying heights with a blindfold on. Farah won the jackpot of £250,000, which went to his charity The Mo Farah Foundation.

Upon winning, the cube itself flashed gold as a nod to his Olympic triumphs. Relive the victory here:

More like this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hq_lqQruu74

Advertisement

The Cube: Celebrity Special from 8:00pm on ITV