“The lyrics are just about how I felt the first time I saw her," said the loveable Henry with a bashful smile. "If she noticed me I’d just be really happy about that.” He didn’t think the young lady in question had heard him sing the song before, but is hoping she will have heard it on the show and that she'll agree to go out with him (Britain's Got Talent success would presumably be a bonus).

Henry has always been a natural performer, singing in the house from the age of two upwards, according to his mum.

His heartwarming performance seriously impressed the judges, earning him four ‘Yes’ votes. Henry sang like a pro and played his guitar with gusto, dancing and encouraging the audience’s appreciation. His charming, stylish (and unbelievably cute) song won plenty of smiles from Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon, and you could see hearts melting throughout the audience.

We’ve certainly got our fingers crossed that he'll get the girl!

Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday at 8:00pm on ITV