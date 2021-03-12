First clip of Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page reading CBeebies Bedtime Story

Rege-Jean Page is set to make his CBeebies Bedtime Stories debut this weekend – and the children’s channel has now revealed a first look clip of the reading.

Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings on the hit Netflix period drama Bridgerton, will read Smriti Halls and David Litchfield’s Rain Before Rainbows, which tells the story of a girl and a fox who travel together as companions searching for brighter days.

In the clip, Page can be seen narrating the book’s optimistic conclusion, which goes: “Rain before rainbows, clouds before sun, night before daybreak, a new day has begun. A day full of promise, a day full of light, the morning is breaking and the morning is bright.”

He then signs off by saying, “What a beautiful bedtime story. Tomorrow will be a good day. Have colourful rainbow dreams full of hope, adventure, and treasure, and I’ll see you soon for another bedtime story. Goodnight!”

Page’s episode will air on Mother’s Day, Sunday 14th March, and he is joined on the schedule by a host of other celebrities later in the week.

Singer Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and Oscar-nominated actor Felicity Jones will also appear on the programme for the first time, with the former reading My Dad Used to be So Cool by Keith Negley on Monday 15th March and the latter telling the story of The Huffalots, written by Eve Coy, on Tuesday 16th March.

And Thursday 18th March will see the return of film star Tom Hardy, who will provide a reading of Somebody Swallowed Stanley, a book about an extraordinary jellyfish by Sarah Roberts and Hannah Peck.

Hardy has appeared on the show on several previous occasions, usually joined by his French bulldog Blue, and has proven a very popular guest.

The week will end with a story read in support of Comic Relief – with the identity of the special guest reader being kept under wraps for now.

Bedtime Stories air on CBeebies every day at 6.50pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.