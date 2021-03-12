Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. First clip of Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page reading CBeebies Bedtime Story

First clip of Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page reading CBeebies Bedtime Story

The Duke of Hastings is taking on a very different role.

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 11/03/2021 - Programme Name: CBeebies Bedtime Stories - TX: 14/03/2021 - Episode: Bedtime Stories - Regé-Jean Page (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: ***UNDER STRICT EMBARGO UNTIL 00.01 THURSDAY 11TH MARCH 2021*** Bedtime Stories - Regé-Jean Page reads Rain Before Rainbows by Smriti Halls Regé-jean page - (C) BBC - Photographer: Pete Dadds

Published:

Rege-Jean Page is set to make his CBeebies Bedtime Stories debut this weekend – and the children’s channel has now revealed a first look clip of the reading.

Advertisement

Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings on the hit Netflix period drama Bridgerton, will read Smriti Halls and David Litchfield’s Rain Before Rainbows, which tells the story of a girl and a fox who travel together as companions searching for brighter days.

In the clip, Page can be seen narrating the book’s optimistic conclusion, which goes: “Rain before rainbows, clouds before sun, night before daybreak, a new day has begun. A day full of promise, a day full of light, the morning is breaking and the morning is bright.”

He then signs off by saying, “What a beautiful bedtime story. Tomorrow will be a good day. Have colourful rainbow dreams full of hope, adventure, and treasure, and I’ll see you soon for another bedtime story. Goodnight!”

Page’s episode will air on Mother’s Day, Sunday 14th March, and he is joined on the schedule by a host of other celebrities later in the week.

Singer Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and Oscar-nominated actor Felicity Jones will also appear on the programme for the first time, with the former reading My Dad Used to be So Cool by Keith Negley on Monday 15th March and the latter telling the story of The Huffalots, written by Eve Coy, on Tuesday 16th March.

And Thursday 18th March will see the return of film star Tom Hardy, who will provide a reading of Somebody Swallowed Stanley, a book about an extraordinary jellyfish by Sarah Roberts and Hannah Peck.

Hardy has appeared on the show on several previous occasions, usually joined by his French bulldog Blue, and has proven a very popular guest.

Advertisement

The week will end with a story read in support of Comic Relief – with the identity of the special guest reader being kept under wraps for now.

Bedtime Stories air on CBeebies every day at 6.50pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about CBeebies Bedtime Stories

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 11/03/2021 - Programme Name: CBeebies Bedtime Stories - TX: 14/03/2021 - Episode: Bedtime Stories - Regé-Jean Page (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: ***UNDER STRICT EMBARGO UNTIL 00.01 THURSDAY 11TH MARCH 2021*** Bedtime Stories - Regé-Jean Page reads Rain Before Rainbows by Smriti Halls Regé-jean page - (C) BBC - Photographer: Pete Dadds
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
80NU Dark Chocolate Beads x 300g & 5 Bars

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get luxurious hot chocolate beads and 5 mini bars, for just £12.99

Simply choose between 80Noir Ultra chocolate or dark chocolate beads and get five mini bars for free!

You might like

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 11/03/2021 - Programme Name: CBeebies Bedtime Stories - TX: 14/03/2021 - Episode: Bedtime Stories - Regé-Jean Page (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: ***UNDER STRICT EMBARGO UNTIL 00.01 THURSDAY 11TH MARCH 2021*** Bedtime Stories - Regé-Jean Page reads Rain Before Rainbows by Smriti Halls Regé-jean page - (C) BBC - Photographer: Pete Dadds

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page to read CBeebies bedtime story

Benedict Cumberbatch and Judi Dench star in the Red Nose Day 2021

Benedict Cumberbatch, Judi Dench and Lenny Henry launch Red Nose Day 2021 campaign

Sabrina Bartlett

Bridgerton star joins Bradley Walsh in The Larkins, ITV’s adaptation of The Darling Buds of May

Ginny and Georgia

Find your favourite Best series to watch on Netflix right now – updated