But this is the next best thing: I'm A Celeb champ Harry Redknapp and son Jamie are teaming up for a new sport-themed entertainment show on Sky One and NOW TV, called Redknapp's Home Fixture. The father and son team will be joined by Jamie's mate, comedian Tom Davis and the three amigos will do their best to fill the sporting void in our lives right now, while making us laugh with a bit of banter too.

Using the wonders of modern technology, they'll be interviewing famous sports people from their homes, as well as trying to create fun and unique sporting moments to keep us entertained during lockdown.

"We’re all missing sport a huge amount," says Jamie, who also stars in Sky One panel show A League of Their Own. "I’m so pleased to have been able to team up with my Dad and Tom Davis to bring a bit of sporting chit chat back to Sky at this time. We’ve got some great guests lined up so can’t wait for people to tune in – I’m sure Dad will have a story or two too!"

The series begins on Friday 8th May at 10pm, and episode one will see Premier League teams Watford and West Ham going head to head 'in a way you have never seen before, and never will again'. We're officially intrigued!

Redknapp's Home Fixture stars on Sky One on Friday 8th May at 10pm. To see what else is on, check out our TV Guide.