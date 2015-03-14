The Vicar of Dibley welcomes a surprise guest

The return of Rev. Geraldine Grainger was already going to be a much-anticipated highlight of the evening's entertainment. Dawn French's comedy creation had been absent from screens since a Comic Relief sketch in 2013, and this time she was busy campaigning to become the next female bishop. But things didn't go quite to plan thanks to the appearance of Emma Watson, Ruth Jones and Jennifer Saunders to provide some competition for our favourite woman of the cloth...

Mr Bean takes a selfie

Another comedy favourite was revived as Rowan Atkinson dusted off his tweed suit and red tie to play Mr Bean whose attendance at a funeral took a predictably toe-curling turn. Joined by the likes of Ben Miller and Rebecca Front, Bean's funeral etiquette left a lot to be desired.

Stephen Hawking turns killer robot

The return of David Walliams' Little Britain carer Lou Todd took an unfortunate turn as he and Catherine Tate fell victim to his charge – none other than world-famous physicist Stephen Hawking. The scientist didn't take kindly to being patronised by his two companions, eventually getting his revenge by turning into a super-sized robot and destroying them both.

Shaken, not stirred.

Daniel Craig was joined by former Bond star Sir Roger Moore, his co-stars Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Rory Kinnear, plus director Sam Mendes and producer Michael G. Wilson for a special mockumentary-style 007 sketch from the set of Spectre. The gag? That Craig – who's played the secret agent since 2005 – has a voice like a little girl. Don't believe us? Well...

Dermot's 24 hours of dance

Mr O'Leary was trending on Twitter throughout yesterday as he embarked on an epic 24-hour dancing marathon. The X Factor host put in a mammoth effort, throwing shapes from 7pm on Thursday evening, and was given a warm welcome to the London Palladium stage by Lenny Henry and Davina McCall as he completed his task (which, we must point out, he set himself). Congratulating an exhausted Derms, Big Brother host Davina informed her former colleague, "I've always wanted to say this to you, Dermot. Here are your best bits..."

One, sorry, No Direction

What do you do when you can't get hold of Britain's biggest boyband One Direction? You call upon the services of a tribute act, of course. But No Direction wasn't any old tribute act. Oh, no. It boasted some exceptional talent – that's comedy talent, not musical prowess, unfortunately. Johnny Vegas, Patrick Kielty, Vic Reeves, Jack Dee and Mick Helm all showcased their singing skills (or lack off) as they belted out 1D's hit Best Song Ever. We recommend arming yourself with some ear plugs before embarking upon this one.