Zara McDermott reacts to Love Island ex Adam's return

But it appears fans weren’t the only ones floored by the news.

Love Island viewers have been left reeling by one of the biggest twists to date, with 2018 contestant Adam Collard set to make his return after years away from the show.

Former contestant Zara McDermott has shared her reaction to seeing that her ex-boyfriend Adam will be returning to the villa.

Adam’s arrival was teased at the end of last night’s show (Sunday 10th July), with narrator Iain Stirling revealing: "Tomorrow night… guess who’s back."

And Zara – whose reaction was filmed by her current partner, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson – was left speechless.

"Who's this guy? Who's this absolute animal?" Sam can be heard saying in one of their joint Love Island commentary videos on Instagram as the show’s sneak peek teased a mysterious new man.

As the camera moved from Adam's torso to his face, Sam panned to Zara and said: “It’s your ex boyfriend, no way!”, to which Zara screamed at the TV.

"Don't think I've ever seen her face light up like that for me," Sam penned on top of the video, as well as captioning the post: "Can't tell whether I'm excited or terrified."

Zara and Adam in Love Island 2018

Zara and Adam met during the first season of ITV2’s dating contest and continued to date for eight months after the show came to an end before going their separate ways.

ITV has been met with backlash over the surprise return of Adam, however.

Adam caused considerable controversy during his stint on the show after coupling up with four different women in two weeks.

Prior to Zara, Adam had been coupled up with Rosie Williams, but swiftly ditched her when Zara arrived in the villa.

After Rosie tried to call him out for giving her the cold shoulder, Adam suggested his supposed behaviour was all in her head, leading to backlash from viewers and from the charity Women’s Aid, which issued a warning about how to spot "gaslighting and emotional abuse".

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and the ITV Hub every day except Saturdays. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

