Ah, I thought, at least they’ll get their comeuppance in the boardroom. Lord Sugar won’t let them get away with spoiling people’s day trips. He’s on the side of the ordinary family in the street (when he’s flying the flag for business on screen at least) - they’ll get what’s coming for their devious selling techniques.

But no, Kinetic made the most money, so instead of a ticking-off, they were not only rewarded with a treat but congratulated for getting the price right!

Alan Sugar says this series is educational, and he’s right. I thought the young were broadly idealistic and fair, and even these shiny-suited young Apprentices involved in a sort of decent John Lewis-version of capitalism, but of course they’re what we made them.

Why would I imagine this series is about anything other than making money? Behaving decently doesn’t come into it. But that’s me done. I won’t be watching Young Apprentice again.