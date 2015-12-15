Her cover of the Bob Dylan track wasn't released in time to be included in yesterday's chart update, but now the race is on to see if she can climb to that much-wanted Number One spot this week.

Ahead in the charts are some titans of the music world, including Adele, Coldplay and current Number One Justin Bieber.

While Forever Young has been up for download and streaming since late Sunday evening, the actual CD single will also be available to buy from Wednesday, December 16. It features two additional live recordings of God Only Knows and Let It Go, which she performed on the show.

More like this

Her final result on this week’s Official Singles Chart will be announced this Friday (December 18) at 5.45pm by Greg James on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart Show.

Advertisement

Proceeds from sales of the track (CD, downloads and streams) are going to children’s charities Together for Short Lives and Shooting Star Chase.