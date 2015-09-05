These acts may not have won The X Factor. They may not feel they got their lifetime dream of stardom, but their audition tapes sure aren't going anywhere.

Here's my pick of the auditions that will take some topping in this year's twelfth series...

1. There's a lesson that we can all learn from Kitty Brucknell's 2011 audition - know when to stop talking.

2. Oh J Star and his ghost-like rendition of Hallelujah wasn't quite what the judges - or anyone else for that matter - were expecting.

http://www.youtube.com/v/HOrgytCSJ2U&hl=en&fs=1

3. Abby and Lisa's attempt to break out as double act Ablisa didn't quite go to plan, ending with an on-stage punch up...

http://www.youtube.com/v/Bzf6B4Yj_Bc&hl=en&fs=1

4. Ariel - she's a holistic vocal coach don't you know? - wasn't pleased about being referred to as a number, performed a piece that didn't go down well and got escorted out. All in a day's work...

http://www.youtube.com/v/rrNbLBS1D2Q&hl=en&fs=1

5. Remember the time Louis Walsh got into a water fight with a contestant? Yep, enter Debbie Stevens...

http://www.youtube.com/v/Iqx8ji7VgrQ&hl=en&fs=1

6. Well, to put it lightly, it escalated quickly when this Pink tribute act took to the stage...

http://www.youtube.com/v/I4pIRMWlXPw&hl=en&fs=1

7. Ant and Seb left with Simon's words ringing in his ears: "It's more like Ant and Deaf"

http://www.youtube.com/v/sjQwLOA-hBs&hl=en&fs=1

8. This one will take some beating: it's the lad from the chicken factory...

http://www.youtube.com/v/qLVKPL9FwNQ&hl=en&fs=1

The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday on ITV

http://www.youtube.com/v/rm9jBH7ufRU&hl=en&fs=1