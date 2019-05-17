Following the news that the series had been cancelled after 14 years, some viewers began to speculate on the future of another ITV show, Love Island, which is due to broadcast its fifth run this summer.

The past year has seen the tragic suicides of Love Island contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, leading ITV to release a statement announcing it would be taking “a more proactive approach” to contestant aftercare.

It's unclear whether there are any links between the deaths of either Gradon or Thalassitis and their Love Island experiences yet some viewers believe Love Island should be the next show taken off air.

However, other fans believe comparisons between The Jeremy Kyle Show and Love Island are being overstated.

So, could Love Island face the same fate as Jeremy Kyle? Will it be cancelled?

In the short term, the answer appears to be no.

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed that the show will be returning to ITV2 this summer and referred us to the statement made in March about aftercare of contestants.

“This review has led us to extend our support processes to offer therapy to all Islanders and not only those that reach out to us. And we will be delivering bespoke training to all future Islanders to include social media and financial management,” the statement read.

“The key focus will be for us to no longer be reliant on the islanders asking us for support but for us to proactively check in with them on a regular basis.”

Love Island will return to ITV2 later this year