So, what's going on?

Well despite the show airing every day, Love Island traditionally takes a bit of a breather on Saturdays.

It means that instead, ITV2 are mugging us off with The Weekly Hot List at 9pm. But what is it?

Essentially The Weekly Hot List is a compilation / recap episode of all the best bits from the villa this week.

But don't worry too much - Love Island is back on Sunday night with a 'proper' episode. Plus, there will essentially be a double dose of Love Island on Sunday. This is because the episode will be followed by Love Island: Aftersun with Caroline Flack.

ITV2, all is forgiven.

Love Island airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2