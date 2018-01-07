Nobody is going home just yet - the couple with the lowest number of combined votes (judges' scores + viewer votes) from this Sunday night's show will go head-to-head with the couple with lowest number of combined votes from next Sunday's show (when the remaining 6 contestants will compete)

But who do YOU think deserves to be booted out of the competition after the first batch of performances? Kem Cetinay? Jake Quickenden? Antony Cotton? Candice Brown? Perri Shakes-Drayton? Or Stephanie Waring?

Advertisement

Cast your vote and have your say.