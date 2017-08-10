Twitter: @theSandiBogle

Best known for: Talking TV with her best pal Sandra on Gogglebox

Bio: The stars of Gogglebox don't just want to talk about TV anymore: they want to be talked about. Scarlett Moffatt won I'm a Celebrity last year after fellow Goggleboxer George Gilbey went into the Big Brother house in 2014.

Now Sandi Bogle's following their lead...

Sandi and her best mate Sandra were one of the original Gogglebox double acts, appearing on the show when it kicked off in 2013.

Sandi eventually left the Channel 4 show in December 2016; Sandra carried on gamely with her daughter Chanchez, although she too announced she was leaving in July this year.

So, what's Sandi been up to since? Well, last year she went from the sofa to the recording studio to record her first single, a cover of soul classic Casanova. Sandi, the cousin of supermodel Naomi Campbell, later released a Christmas charity single in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Sandi's no stranger to reality TV, having appearing on Celebrity Fat Fighters in 2016 and ITV's summer special Lorraine's Cruise Control – alongside fellow CBB housemate Helen Lederer.

Now she's set to make her mark in the CBB house, after Sandra accidentally spilled the beans that she would be going on the show on Twitter.

Will she be a number one hit in the house?

