Scarlett Moffatt is crowned the winner of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2016
The Gogglebox star is queen of the jungle after receiving the most votes in the final of the ITV reality show
Scarlett Moffatt has won I'm a Celebrity 2016 after receiving the most votes in the final of the ITV reality show.
The Gogglebox star has been crowned queen of the jungle, beating Emmerdale star Adam Thomas, who came third and comedian Joel Dommett, who finished in second place.
Moffatt, who has been watching the show since she was ten years old, said she felt "dizzy" and looked completely stunned to have won. She said: "Never in my life did I expect to get on this show, never mind win."
Throughout the series, she had great one liners such as: "As my dad always says, what won't stick in your throat, won't stick in your arse." Cryptic, yet hilarious.
Dommett and Thomas - who came second and third and formed a bit of a bromance over the series - took their defeat graciously.