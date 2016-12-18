Lives: Dublin, IrelandFollow on Twitter @DillonStPaul

He says: “Sometimes batting the eyelashes can get you a lot in business. Hence, the mascara comes in handy – so they can see those lashes.”

Profile: "Super-creative" Dillon describes himself as talented, kind and very funny. He intends to be 'Machiavellian' about tasks and says he will tell white lies if he needs to.

Personality: As his name and occupation might suggest, Dillon is groomed to within an inch of his life, with tinted eyebrows and a beard shaped with a laser-guided trimmer. We can't wait to see Lord Sugar's reaction when he tries batting those mascaraed eyelashes at him...