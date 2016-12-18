Who is Dillon St Paul? The Apprentice 2016 candidate guide
The Irish charmer hopes telling a few little white lies will help him come out on top
The Apprentice 2016 contestants: Dillon St Paul
Age: 37
Occupation: Art Director, Fashion Magazine
Lives: Dublin, IrelandFollow on Twitter @DillonStPaul
He says: “Sometimes batting the eyelashes can get you a lot in business. Hence, the mascara comes in handy – so they can see those lashes.”
Profile: "Super-creative" Dillon describes himself as talented, kind and very funny. He intends to be 'Machiavellian' about tasks and says he will tell white lies if he needs to.
More like this
Apprentice candidate Dillon St Paul is actually an Irish reality TV star
Personality: As his name and occupation might suggest, Dillon is groomed to within an inch of his life, with tinted eyebrows and a beard shaped with a laser-guided trimmer. We can't wait to see Lord Sugar's reaction when he tries batting those mascaraed eyelashes at him...