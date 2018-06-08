Break out the tissues – the new trailer for the upcoming second season of Netflix's Queer Eye is here.

The clip sees the Fab Five – Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and everyone's favourite thirst-trapper, Antoni Porowski – travel to the small Georgian town of Gay (it's an actual place) to make over a lady for the first time and help her refurbish her church's communal space, alongside some other heartwarming clips from the new set of episodes.