Singing Black Eyed Peas' Pump It, Madison, Temple, Shay, Natalie, Yas and Frank clearly impressed the judging panel with their performance during last night's auditions.

The judges were dancing along and gave the girl group a standing ovation at the end of their song. Even Simon Cowell couldn't help grinning.

When the crowd had stopped cheering, Olly Murs called them "out of this world" while Nick Grimshaw dubbed them "the Spice Girls from Mars." And, of course, they bagged unanimous yeses from the panel...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=af4JEtMWFdE

The X Factor continues tonight on ITV