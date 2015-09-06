Watch again: X Factor girl group Alien were "out of this world"
Could this six-piece girl band be the new Little Mix?
X Factor has been host to countless girl bands hoping for chart-topping success, but very few have made it to the live shows, let alone the final.
That could all be about to change though, thanks to six-piece group Alien.
Singing Black Eyed Peas' Pump It, Madison, Temple, Shay, Natalie, Yas and Frank clearly impressed the judging panel with their performance during last night's auditions.
The judges were dancing along and gave the girl group a standing ovation at the end of their song. Even Simon Cowell couldn't help grinning.
When the crowd had stopped cheering, Olly Murs called them "out of this world" while Nick Grimshaw dubbed them "the Spice Girls from Mars." And, of course, they bagged unanimous yeses from the panel...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=af4JEtMWFdE
The X Factor continues tonight on ITV