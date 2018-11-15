As Tom is actually the most green-fingered candidate, (he is, after all, a tree surgeon of all things) many expected him to be weeded out by Lord Sugar straightaway for his astonishingly poor performance.

But it was former frontrunner Kayode who was turfed out the competition, despite previously impressing with his people skills and sales technique.

As Kayode stormed out the boardroom, viewers flocked to Twitter to call out Lord Sugar for his poor decision, with many thinking Tom should have gone instead, or at least as well as, Kayode.

More like this

“They fired Kayode? Why?” asked one confused viewer.

“Lord Sugar has literally fired the most liked candidate on the whole show,” fumed a second.

A third added, “I will no longer be watching the Apprentice anymore, the wrong person was fired. It should have been Tom.”

Unsurprisingly, Kayode is in agreement that he should have remained in the process, explaining why he didn’t thank Lord Sugar in the tense boardroom showdown.

Kayode Damali, The Apprentice (BBC, EH)t

“I think when I had my hands on the door handle I thought ‘I’ve got to say thank you, don’t I?’” Kayode he told RadioTimes.com about his swift exit. “But then I was like ‘What am I thanking you for? You just fired my arse!’

“Thanks for firing me? Come on, let’s be serious!”

He added: “I entered this process to win and nothing less. Literally, even if I came second that wouldn’t be good enough. I wanted to win!”

Well, he may not have won The Apprentice, but it certainly seems Kayode has won over people’s hearts – not forgetting his brief bromance with Lord Sugar’s advisor Claude Littner.

Advertisement

The Apprentice continues 9pm Wednesday, BBC1