It's not the first time Lauren has been put on voice rest during the competition. The singer was also told to give her vocals a rest ahead of the second live show earlier in the series. Show insiders told me it's always used as a "precaution" to ensure they're fit for the weekend's live performance.

Lauren herself joked to me backstage that she finds voice rest difficult.

"I get really hyperactive. Especially if I get bored. I don't know what happens. It's like constant Red Bull, but I don't drink Red Bull, but it is. It's mad. That's when I start losing my voice because I start going over the top without realising. So for me that is a little bit of an issue where I need to just be quiet. But I have to get told. It's impossible. They put a sign around my neck literally saying 'do not talk to her', like a donkey."

The singer, who's part of Rita Ora's Girls category, is due to sing Firestone by Kygo Feat. Conrad Sewell this Saturday night for Jukebox week, which saw viewers vote for the tracks they wanted each act to perform.

Lauren is also due to perform at the Sugar Hut nightclub in Essex tonight with Ché and Louisa. There's no confirmation yet as to whether voice rest will cause her to pull out.

The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV