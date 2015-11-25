X Factor Jukebox song choices revealed
From Adele to The Jackson 5 here's the songs the public have picked for the final five to perform on Saturday night's quarter final
X Factor turned to Twitter for this week's song choices, asking fans to choose a song for each of the remaining five acts to sing.
There were three to choose from in each case. No one was asked to pick from the entire catalogue of all songs ever sung. Even the Argos Christmas edition would cower at the weight of that.
After much hashtag-based deliberation, here are the tracks the final five will sing for this week's quarter-finals:
Cheryl's Groups
4th Impact will be performing I'll Be There by The Jackson 5 (as chosen by the public) and Fancy Rich Girl by Gwen Stefani & Eve Vs Iggy Azalea & Charli XCX (as just by Cheryl)
Reggie n Bollie are singing Silentó's Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) (as chosen by the public) and Dynamite by Taio Cruz (as chosen by Cheryl)
Rita's Girls
Lauren Murray will perform Firestone by Kygo Feat. Conrad Sewell (as chosen by the public) and You Don't Own Me by Grace ft. G-Eazy (as chosen by Rita)
Louisa Johnson will sing Justin Bieber's Love Yourself (as chosen by the public) and Jealous by Labrinth (as chosen by Rita)
Nick's Boys
Ché Chesterman will perform Adele's Hello (as chosen by the public) and Try A Little Tenderness by Otis Redding (as chosen by Nick)
The acts will also sing a second song, as chosen by their mentor.
See The X Factor this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV