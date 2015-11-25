After much hashtag-based deliberation, here are the tracks the final five will sing for this week's quarter-finals:

Cheryl's Groups

4th Impact will be performing I'll Be There by The Jackson 5 (as chosen by the public) and Fancy Rich Girl by Gwen Stefani & Eve Vs Iggy Azalea & Charli XCX (as just by Cheryl)

Reggie n Bollie are singing Silentó's Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) (as chosen by the public) and Dynamite by Taio Cruz (as chosen by Cheryl)

Rita's Girls

Lauren Murray will perform Firestone by Kygo Feat. Conrad Sewell (as chosen by the public) and You Don't Own Me by Grace ft. G-Eazy (as chosen by Rita)

Louisa Johnson will sing Justin Bieber's Love Yourself (as chosen by the public) and Jealous by Labrinth (as chosen by Rita)

Nick's Boys

Ché Chesterman will perform Adele's Hello (as chosen by the public) and Try A Little Tenderness by Otis Redding (as chosen by Nick)

See The X Factor this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV