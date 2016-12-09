Enter the orange-coloured ‘colony gin’. That’s the name team Frances, Trishna and Team Titan project manager Grainne came up with.

Why? Well, as Frances explained in her pitch, "at the height of the British Empire" the planet was "embracing exotic delicacies… and spices were being discovered across all of the colonies".

But Twitter wasn’t convinced – they thought the connotations of invasion and slavery made it sound a bit, well, racist…

Unsurprisingly, the mistakes didn’t go unnoticed. But instead of ‘I’ve got an A* in geography’ Frances facing the finger, Lord Sugar gave Trishna the sack.

