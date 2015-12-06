" I can't thank you enough...and I probably don't deserve it," said the Geordie Shore star tearfully as she was made queen of the jungle. Thrilled to have won, she said she had loved "every single minute".

"I've wanted this [to win] since I thought there was a potential chance".

Her constant positivity made her popular with the campers and viewers, and even when things got truly grim in the Bush Tucker trials, she never considered giving up and going back to camp without gold stars. "I'm not getting mugged off by a cockroach,” she told Ant and Dec.

She was also praised for her supportive peace-keeping in the camp during explosive rows between Lady Colin Campbell, Duncan Bannatyne and Tony Hadley.

“You know there are some aggy campmates when it's me who mediates,” she laughed.

Pattison and McCann were late arrivals to the camp and bonded quickly over their initial difficulty in fitting in, forming a hilarious duo who made for very entertaining TV.

“I thought I would hate it here and I can honestly say I have struggled on occasion. The rest of the time I have loved it and embraced it all."