Two new arrivals crash a Ministry of Sound party at the Love Island villa
See the Islanders dancing the night away - until they spot the unexpected guests
The dust hasn’t even settled after the shock dumping of Jess and Mike on Wednesday night, yet Love Island is already shaking things up with two newbies, who will be entering the villa during tonight’s episode – with no warning for the current islanders, who have other things on their minds...
After Chloe receives a text telling her that Ministry of Sound will be hosting a party in the villa, spirits are high.
And as things kick off, Montana, Chloe and Amber notice how much fun Dom appears to be having, despite his partner Jess getting dumped from the villa just 24 hours before.
But as two new faces arrive bearing bottles of champagne, Dom's one of those who looks most shocked.
How will the new arrivals fare with the group? Let’s just hope they last longer than Tyne-Lexy and Mike...
Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2