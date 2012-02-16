No one is believed to have been injured during the incident, although residents in the flats above the shop had to be evacuated, and police are still standing guard outside the vandalised premises.

Goodger has yet to comment publicly about the incident, but she is sure to be devastated that this has happened so soon after the salon’s launch.

And she isn’t the first TOWIE star to be the victim of harassment following her appearances on TV, with sisters Sam and Billie Faiers having been subjected to a violent mugging in October 2011 that left Sam in need of a brain scan.

Goodger's fans took to Twitter this morning to voice their support, which was received with thanks by the official Lauren's Way Twitter feed. It said: "Want to thank everyone for the kind words and support. Unfortunately @Laurens_Way shop is temporarily closed. You still can order online! x"