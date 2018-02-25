The first episode of the 2018 series sees Chris Harris try "three car chain car racing" in the United States, which basically means tying your car to two others and trying to get round a dirt track relatively unscathed.

Who's driving the other car? Sabine of course... "Let's smash some stuff," she tells Chris in the clip below. It's safe to say he's not keen on the idea...

Nürburgring specialist Sabine has a long history with Top Gear, first appearing back in the Clarkson era teaching him how to drive round the famous German race track. She then went on to match his time... in a transit van.

New presenter Rory Reid also got to experience her skills first hand when she drove him round the track in a VW Golf GTI.

It's good to see her terrifying yet more Top Gear boys in the new series.

Top Gear series 25 begins on Sunday 25th February at 8pm on BBC2