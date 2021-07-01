Several Too Hot To Handle stars were in talks with Love Island before signing up to Netflix show

Three contestants from season two of Netflix’s hit dating show with a twist Too Hot to Handle have revealed they nearly ended up in the Love Island villa instead.

The eight-part dating competition places 10 single “committment-phobes” from across the globe in a luxury seaside villa together in the hope that they’ll find long term love. But there’s a slight catch: they can’t snog or have sex if they want to get their hands on the $100,000 (£79,220) prize. We’re pretty sure toe-sucking and earlobe licking are against the rules too.

Robert Van Tromp, Tabitha Clifft and Cam Holmes have said they were talks to appear on ITV2’s Love Island, but either turned it down or discussions with producers stalled.

Entrepreneur Robert told The Mirror: “I was actually in the Love Island process back in season six, among other shows as well. But with [Too Hot To Handle], it was very much signing up for something that you just assumed would be kind of with lots of half-naked girls.”

Robert, along with 14 of his fellow contestants, was conned into thinking he was about to take part on the made up show called Parties In Paradise, only to discover that he had inadvertently signed up for Too Hot to Handle.

London contestant Tabitha told the paper that she had also been approached by Love Island, saying: “I thought about it myself. Why would I so readily say yes to this and not to Love Island? I just think it was a new, exciting show, and thought it was just something I wanted to be a part of.

“Love Island is great, but this one just seemed a lot bigger, a lot newer, a lot more exciting.”

She continued: “There’s a lot more to the unknown [with Too Hot To Handle]. Whereas Love Island, you kind of know what you’re expecting. I think in my head, I’d rather not know until I’m there, otherwise I probably would have said no!”

Cam, who has been getting it on with Emily Miller on the show, added: “I’d been kind of approached by a lot of different shows before, including Love Island, but they were just never the right time.

“When Too Hot To Handle – or Parties In Paradise – came along, I was just in that mindset of, ‘Okay, let’s step outside my comfort zone, and just see what this is all about.'”

