A poll of who viewers want to see evicted from Celebrity Big Brother has revealed who fans want to see leave in the triple eviction.

Advertisement

Over 1,200 people responded to a RadioTimes.com poll asking who they wanted to see evicted from the house on Friday (26th January) and out of the four boys nominated, it was Andrew Brady (39%), Jonny Mitchell (27%) and Daniel O'Reilly (24%) who picked up the most votes and seem the most likely to become the three housemates to be evicted.