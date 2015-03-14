But Saturday was a sadly a night of goodbyes. Eight went down to three in both teams and some pretty swell singers were shown the door. Sadly this included the stunning YouTube sensation Esmeé Denters and returning auditionee Ryan Green.

So here's a rundown of the first six quarter-finalists, with a little reminder of their vocals:

TEAM WILL

1. Lucy O’Byrne – the opera singer was saved in the Battle Rounds by will.i.am after singing Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit Memory.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2GrqnahTdA

2. Vikesh Champaneri – will.i.am originally stole the singer from Team Ricky, after Vikesh lost out to his Battle Round opponent Letitia George.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvHe4YEZxFE

3. Sheena McHugh – she's sailed through the rounds ever since her first performance of Drake.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iai-txhdQA8

TEAM RITA

1. Joe Woolford – Joe went up against his friend Ryan Green in the Battle Round, and lived to sing another day.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJpAYZhJgJ4

2. Karis Thomas – Rita has backed the 16-year-old since day one

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtMw1srBDXc

3. Clark Carmody – Clark's decision to stick with Rita from the Blind Auditions has paid off, even though Sir Tom originally wanted him on his team

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LodszgDOwsk

The Voice Knockouts continue tomorrow night with Ricky Wilson and Tom Jones at 7:45pm on BBC1