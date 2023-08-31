Season 2 saw couples leave the experiment halfway through and some face their relationship challenges head on.

Read on for all the latest news on each couple from The Ultimatum season 2, including who split and who stayed together.

*Spoiler warning for The Ultimatum season 2*

The Ultimatum season 2 cast: Where are the couples now?

Kat and Alex - Engaged

Kat and Alex on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on. Netflix

Instagrams: @kathrynshelton and @ajchapman20

Kat, 28, gave her partner Alex, 32, the ultimatum after deciding she was finally ready to get married following travelling the world. When it came to the proposals, Alex reconsidered his relationship with Kat and was ready to take things to the next step and proposed to her.

Where are Kat and Alex now? At the reunion, the couple confirmed they were planning to get married in May 2024 and they even handed hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey a save the date.

Kat also revealed that Alex has more of a desire to settle down, including "baby fever" and plans to buy a house together. When it came to talking about their future, Alex said: "I'm excited."

Lisa and Brian - Still together

Lisa and Brian on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on. Netflix

Instagrams: @lisahorne_ and @brianxokoye

Lisa, 32, initially gave Brian, 29, the ultimatum after being in a relationship for 18 months.

In the first episode, Brian flirted with Riah, who wasn't ready to commit to her boyfriend Trey. This led to Riah telling the others she was interested in getting to know Brian, which Lisa wasn't pleased with at all. An explosive argument broke out between the pair, with Lisa telling Brian: "F**k you, I'm done!" before walking away.

Shortly after, co-host Nick Lachey revealed to the other contestants that Lisa and Brian had made the decision to leave the experiment early. This was a result of Lisa finding out she was pregnant, and so they chose to call it a day on the Netflix show.

Where are Lisa and Brian now? Since filming the series last year, Lisa and Brian are now happily raising their son, Mason, who is now four months old.

"This journey as parents together has been a beautiful one," Lisa told E! News. "I know that not everyone gets that experience for many different reasons, but it's been a blessing. It's been a really nice, peaceful journey."

Lisa has acknowledged she hasn't got a ring "yet" and revealed to the publication she and Brian don't have any immediate plans for an engagement.

Ryann and James - Engaged

Ryann and James on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on. Netflix

Instagrams: @ryanntaylorrrrr and @jamesmorris_g98

High school sweethearts James and Ryann proved they could continue to make their relationship grow after seven years of dating. Ryann gave James the ultimatum after feeling she was ready to take the next step and James "should know for sure" he has found the one.

During the show, Ryann and James were paired off with Trey and Riah for their trial marriage, with Trey later admitting he had "caught feelings for Ryann". Riah and James got along well platonically, which helped him realise that Ryann is the love of his life.

In the finale, James got down on one knee and proposed to Ryann, explaining that while he couldn't say he was in a "perfect place" to start a life together, he "wouldn't want to handle all these problems" with anyone else.

Ryann accepted the proposal and they have been together ever since.

Where are Ryann and James now? The couple revealed during the reunion they are getting married in September. "I always knew it was Ryann. I've always known. The experience showed me what I needed to do to make it a reality," James said in the final episode.

After the show ended, James moved in with Ryann and her family, and the couple have since shared they are "currently looking for a house".

Riah and Trey - Engaged

Trey and Riah on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on. Netflix

Instagrams: @treyb16 and @jeriahnyree

Trey provided his girlfriend, Riah, with the ultimatum because he was ready for marriage and wanted to settle down, but she was reluctant to commit. Trey and Riah were paired with Ryann and James during the couple swap and had very different experiences.

While experiencing what married life could be like with someone else other than Riah, Trey admitted he developed feelings for Ryann, but the feeling wasn't mutual. Riah and James didn't bond beyond a platonic level and soon realised who they wanted to be with.

On decision day, Trey proposed to Riah. "I want you to know, from the bottom of my heart, I love you more than ever now," Trey said as he got down on one knee. "I want to spend every day of the rest of my life with you."

After Trey's proposal, Riah said she didn't want to go through "any ups or any downs with anybody else" and accepted.

Where are Riah and Trey now? During the reunion episode, Trey and Riah confirmed they were still together and have been working through things in their relationship. The couple thanked the show for improving their communication skills.

"We could never have these kinds of conversations, it would always end ugly," Trey told the co-hosts. "Now we're having those conversations on a regular basis."

Talking about their wedding, Riah revealed they are thinking of "a destination wedding" in spring 2025.

"It's going to get here fast before you know it, but I said I wanted a nice wedding, so I want it to be perfect," Riah said at the reunion.

Roxanne and Antonio - Engaged

Antonio and Roxanne on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on. Netflix

Instagrams: @amattei2 and @rickyrox_

Antonio, 30, gave his girlfriend Roxanne, 31, the ultimatum because he believed it was the "kind of pressure" she needed to consider his proposal.

During the show, Roxanne picked Alex for the trial marriage period while Antonio was paired with Kat. Roxanne and Alex often had arguments throughout the experiment and by the time it ended, they hardly spoke to each other.

When it came to return to their relationship, Antonio and Roxanne began to work on the issues in their relationship. While Roxanne didn't know what her answer was going to be to Antonio's proposal, she ultimately accepted and the couple are still engaged today.

Where are Roxanne and Antonio now? Antonio and Roxanne are still together, with Roxanne explaining she has been working on herself since the show.

"I did a lot of work on myself with where I am being engaged," she explained during the reunion. "I really never, ever, ever thought I'd get to the place I am, saying I have a fiancé."

During the reunion, Vanessa Lachey noted that Roxanne was not wearing her engagement ring.

"I don't get why I have to wear one and he doesn't," Roxanne explained. "It feels very possessive... maybe I'm just weird as s**t?" But when Antonio admitted it "hurts" his fiancée doesn't wear her ring, she promised to start wearing it more.

The couple are still just as career-focused as they were when on the show and don't have plans for a wedding at the moment.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 is available to stream now. Season 1 and The Ultimatum: Queer Love are available to stream now.

