The finale saw the likes of Brian, Gaspare, Jake, Julie and Tolú having to vote in one last Trust ceremony, which would determine who would walk away with the prize fund.

As each player decided to share the prize pot, it meant that they were all winners of the first season and would get an equal cut of the remaining fund of $243,000.

It comes after one final Trust ceremony and Offer, which each player was presented with while alone.

Ahead of the ceremony, Brooke revealed that the prize pot stood at $268,000, and would be split equally between all five of them if they decided to share.

If anyone received at least one vote, they could miss out on the winnings.

She then told the remaining Trust cast that, before the Trust ceremony, each player would be going into the vault alone for one last Offer.

One-by-one, each player entered said vault, where they were presented with the exact same opportunity: If they bid the highest number from 0 to $25,000, they would get to take that amount from the pot.

After deliberating, Tolú decided to take the $25,000, as she didn't completely trust that the others weren't going to cut her out of The Trust after they threw her friend Winnie under the bus.

Despite this, she decided to keep it a secret from her fellow players, and instead lied that she refused the offer.

All contestants were then asked to vote at the Trust ceremony.

With the votes all in, Brooke revealed that the prize pot had changed to $243,000, which shocked everyone except Tolú.

Having heard this, the others feared that someone might have placed a vote, and that someone could miss out on the prize money.

Each player then had to reveal if they wanted to share or vote via an envelope, with Brian, Gaspare, Jake and Julie all deciding to share.

It was just left with Tolú, who ahead of her vote shared concerns about whether she could trust Julie due to her lying on several occasions. Tolú then opened her envelope to reveal the word "share".

That meant that each player would get $48,600.

For Julie, who accepted an Offer earlier in the show, that brought her total winnings to $63,600, while Tolú went home with $73,600 and Brian took home the most at $78,600 after previously accepting an Offer for $30,000.

