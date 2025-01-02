But will this work in his favour among the Traitors and Faithfuls?

With the series under way, read on to find out more about The Traitors season 3 contestant Tyler.

Who is Tyler from The Traitors?

Tyler. BBC / Studio Lambert

Age: 29

Job: Barber

Location: Leicester

Status: Faithful

Tyler is a 29-year-old barber from Leicester who finds the game of The Traitors "really interesting", and a rollercoaster ride that he wanted to be a part of.

"It excites me," he said. "I do want to win. That's my main objective. It's like the old saying, I'm not there to take part, I'm there to win."

Now a Faithful in the competition, what is Tyler's game plan for making it far in the competition? Well, his idea is to gravitate to the older players as he sees himself as an "old soul".

He explained: "I can't trust younger people. I don't know what it is but I don't trust them. I'm more mates with my dad's mates. I've got mates my own age but what I'm saying is I tend to do more stuff with my older friends, like I go to Northern Soul nights and I'm the only young one there.

"I go to darts on a Thursday night, and I like bird watching. It's all older people. I feel like, in there, if I'm a Faithful, I'll be more towards the older people and getting them on side. Although one of them could be a Traitor of course!"

Why did Tyler apply for The Traitors?

After watching the first season with his mum, Tyler said he was going to apply as he reckoned he'd be good at it, and here we are!

He added: "When I applied, I didn't expect to get on at all! I just love the game, if this was just a local game, not on television or anything like that I’d still go for it because I just love it."

Is Tyler from The Traitors on Instagram?

Yes, you can follow Tyler from The Traitors on Instagram @tyler.smithy_.

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday night and on iPlayer.

