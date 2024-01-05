Well, in good news for avid viewers, it looks as though fans of the show will be able to interact with the series more than ever before, in a brand new online game.

The new release launches tonight (Friday 5th January) off the back of the third episode, designed to accompany the show and prove who is the ultimate Traitors fan.

The companion is a predictor game, similar to the way that fantasy football works. Players will earn points by correctly predicting who they think will be murdered or banished, and who they think will make it to the very end of the season.

Predictions will need to be made before the next episode is broadcast, and there will also be bonus questions along the way.

The Traitors game. BBC

After making your predictions, you'll be able to see how you sit alongside other players on the overall leaderboard. But if you, your friends or family all watch the show, you can also form separate mini-competitions or leagues with your loved ones.

The game will be available on the web, tablets and mobile devices from Friday 5th January, after episode 3 finishes airing at 10pm.

Announcing the new companion, Jamie Dodds, digital commissioning executive at BBC Entertainment, said: "This brand new game offers fans of The Traitors the chance to immerse themselves in the world of the show, and play along with all the betrayals, mind games and manipulations of this epic new series.

"It’s a great way for people at home to see if they can think like a Traitor!"

Pushpa Reddy, director of product management at the BBC, also commented: "We’ve built this game as a fun way to help people engage with one of our best loved and most exciting shows.

"This is a game for The Traitors obsessives – using everything they know and understand about the show to inform their predictions to compete with their friends and family at this tense and nail-biting game, and see who will emerge as the ultimate Traitors fan."

The Traitors airs on BBC One on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm. The first three episodes are now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

