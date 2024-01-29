Well, fortunately, the BBC has acquired the rights to air The Traitors Australia, New Zealand and US, meaning there’s plenty more treachery on its way.

The news was announced shortly after the conclusion of the second series of the UK version, with Dan McGolpin, Director, BBC iPlayer & Channels saying at the time: “The Traitors is one of the most thrilling shows around and the BBC will be following up on the latest UK series with more from Australia, New Zealand and the US, with all of this treachery to be available across 2024 on BBC iPlayer.”

The Traitors Australia follows the same format as the UK version, with the cast taking part in a series of tasks to build up a prize pot worth up to A$250,000 (£205,000), whilst also attempting to determine who amongst the group are Traitors.

So, how can viewers in the UK watch the Australian version of the game show? Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch The Traitors Australia in the UK

The first season of The Traitors Australia started airing on Friday 26th January on BBC Three at 10.50pm.

The rest of the show is also available to watch on BBC iPlayer and Sky Store in the UK.

There are 12 episodes of The Traitors Australia in season 1.

The Traitors Australia season 2: Can I watch it in the UK?

Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors UK. BBC/Studio Lambert/Llara Plaza

Yes, both the first and second seasons of The Traitors Australia are available to watch on BBC iPlayer right now.

Why you should watch... The Traitors

Where is The Traitors Australia filmed?

While the UK show is filmed in the Scottish Highlands, the Traitors Australia is filmed in the Southern Highlands in New South Wales.

The Traitors Australia and The Traitors UK seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

