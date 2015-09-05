Aliona Vilani was beyond excited to be paired up with The Wanted's incredibly nervous Jay McGuiness, while Anton du Beke could barely contain himself after being given Proms presenter Katie Derham (and with her a shot at that glitterball trophy.)

Jeremy Vine said he was "chuffed" to have been paired with newly-wed Karen Clifton while Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo reckons he's "going to have a lot of fun" with newcomer Oti.

An excited Iwan Thomas began training immediately, picking up his shocked parter Ola Jordan for a spin when their pairing was announced, while Jamelia was left grinning from ear to ear after being matched up with Tristan McManus, who she revealed was top of her wish list...

Here's the full list of performing pairs:

Helen George and Aljaz Skorjanec

Jamelia and Tristan McManus

Katie Derham and Anton Du Beke

Kirsty Gallacher and Brendan Cole

Carol Kirkwood and Pasha Kovalev

Kellie Bright and Kevin Clifton

Jay McGuiness and Aliona Vilani

Ainsley Harriott and Natalie Lowe

Jeremy Vine and Karen Clifton

Daniel O'Donnell and Kristina Rihanoff

Peter Andre and Janette Manrara

Iwan Thomas and Ola Jordan

Georgia May Foote and Gionvanni Pernice

Anthony Ogogo and Oti Mabuse

Anita Rani and Gleb Savchenko

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this month

Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.